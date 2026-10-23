The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled 23 vials of medications manufactured by Apothecary Pharma LLC in North Carolina due to a lack of assurance of their sterility. As The Hill reports, the recall is classified as Class II.

This classification means that use of the products may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences, while the risk of serious consequences is considered low. At the time of publication, no illnesses associated with this recall had been reported.

Which medications are being recalled

The recall concerns 22 vials of Tirzepatide Injection with a concentration of 18 mg/mL and a volume of 4 mL. Tirzepatide is the active ingredient in Zepbound and Mounjaro. The affected lots are AP-202622, AP-202623, AP-202624, AP-202625, as well as lots AP-202627 through AP-202644, with stated BUD dates in October and November 2026.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

One vial of NAD+ Injection with a concentration of 200 mg/mL and a volume of 6 mL was also recalled — lot AP-202647, with a BUD date of October 13, 2026. All listed products are labeled Apothecary Pharma LLC, Cary, North Carolina.

FDA warning for the pharmacy

In December 2025, the FDA sent Apothecary Pharma a letter stating that inspectors had identified the production, packaging, or storage of sterile medications under inadequate sanitary conditions. According to the regulator, under such conditions the medications could have been contaminated or could pose a health risk.

Apothecary Pharma is a pharmacy that prepares individualized versions of medications for patients. Such GLP-1 medications are not FDA-approved and are not branded drugs. Consumers who find recalled vials in their possession are advised to stop using them and consult a healthcare professional.

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