Moderna shares fell by as much as 25% on Thursday after partial data from a study of a personalized cancer vaccine the company is developing with Merck were leaked. CNBC reports.

Market reaction

At the time of CNBC’s publication, Moderna shares were trading at $58.12, down 23.64%. The full study data were released later that day. According to CNBC’s assessment, they appeared positive in light of Wall Street expectations ahead of the release.

The decline in the share price occurred despite the publication of the full results. The leak concerned part of the data on the vaccine, which is attracting significant investor attention.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Study results

The personalized vaccine intismeran autogene, in combination with Merck’s immunotherapy drug Keytruda, reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 42% compared with Keytruda alone in some melanoma patients.

The late-stage clinical trial results were to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology conference scheduled for this weekend.

Read us on