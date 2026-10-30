A jury in St. Louis, Missouri, unanimously sided with the German company Bayer in a lawsuit brought by three women who said they were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma after regularly using the Roundup herbicide. This was reported by Deutsche Welle.

Lawsuit by three women

Teresa Aretino, Cynthia Fernandez and Betty Larkin filed suit in a St. Louis court in 2020. Their lawyers argued that Roundup had a defective design and was unreasonably dangerous, and that Bayer negligently sold the product.

The herbicide is produced by Monsanto, a Bayer subsidiary. Bayer's general counsel in the United States and head of litigation, Bill Doddaro, said the jury's verdict confirms Bayer's position that there is no evidence of product defect, fraud or negligence in Roundup cases.

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Supreme Court ruling

This is the first trial following a US Supreme Court ruling that limited plaintiffs' ability to cite the absence of a cancer-risk warning on the Roundup label. The court proceeded from the fact that the US Environmental Protection Agency had not previously required such a warning.

The three plaintiffs are not participants in the settlement proposed by Bayer. About 65,000 other lawsuits have been filed against the company, with their authors also linking cancer to Roundup. Bayer is awaiting a separate court decision on a settlement of tens of thousands of such cases worth $7.25 billion, or €6.5 billion.

Bayer calls glyphosate, Roundup's active ingredient, safe and one of the most studied agricultural products. The US Environmental Protection Agency previously concluded that glyphosate is likely not carcinogenic and is currently reviewing its safety. At the same time, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified the substance in 2015 as probably carcinogenic to humans.

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