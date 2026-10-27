Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway in the United States demanded that pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly end its practice of requiring hospitals to provide claims data to receive discounted drug prices under the federal 340B program. STAT News reports.

Letter demanding an end to the practice

In a letter dated October 26, Hanaway urged the company to end the new policy by November 26. She argues that Lilly broke its promise to sell medications under the 340B program to eligible hospitals in the state.

According to the attorney general, the drugmaker’s actions contain false and misleading statements and violate state law. This is the position of Hanaway’s office.

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University of Missouri Health Care example

Hanaway cited University of Missouri Health Care, which includes seven hospitals in the state. According to her, the health system agreed to provide Lilly with claims data, but the company nevertheless denied it discounts on its drugs.

As STAT News notes, Missouri’s demand indicates that more and more states are speaking out against similar approaches by drugmakers to the 340B program.

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