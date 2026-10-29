In the United States, the Treasury Department has proposed restricting American investment in China’s biotechnology industry. The initiative has sparked a discussion among participants in the US biopharmaceutical sector about how significant these restrictions will be in practice, STAT News reports.

Debate over the need for restrictions

Before the draft rule emerged, the main dispute concerned the appropriateness of such steps. Participants in the discussion raised the question of whether the United States should focus on supporting domestic research and development rather than trying to curb the development of Chinese biotechnology companies. They also questioned the possibility of slowing China’s progress in this field.

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Exemption for licensing agreements

Now, the discussion has shifted to the potential effect of the proposed regulation. According to the publication, the draft proved stricter than some industry representatives had expected. At the same time, a Treasury Department official said that licensing agreements would not fall under the restrictions.

This exemption has become the central point of disagreement. Representatives of the biopharmaceutical industry assess differently whether it will significantly affect the practical consequences of the proposed rules.

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