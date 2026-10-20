In China, domestically developed drugs accounted for 80% of all new approvals of innovative medicines in the first three quarters of 2026. Wang Weimin, chief engineer of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said this at a briefing on Tuesday, ECNS reports.

New approvals

This refers to the share of drugs developed in China among new approvals in this category from January through September 2026. Wang Weimin represented the country’s relevant ministry at the briefing.

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Research areas

According to the official, pharmaceutical research recorded breakthroughs in several areas. He named oncology, the treatment of mental disorders, anti-infective therapy, the treatment of gout, and rare diseases among them.

ECNS published the report on October 20, 2026. It does not provide the total number of new approvals, the names of specific drugs, or separate figures by therapeutic area.

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