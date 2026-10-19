Exchange Rates in Ukraine as of October 19 and the Best Options for Buying Dollars and Euros

At the start of the week, on October 19, 2026, the dollar fell slightly in value at currency exchange offices when buying, while the euro rose in value. At banks, dollar exchange rates remained largely unchanged, while the euro rose in value at some institutions.

According to the Ministry of Finance, on October 19, currency exchange offices were buying the dollar at an average rate of 44.95 UAH—5 kopecks cheaper than on October 16. At the same time, the selling rate for the U.S. currency rose by 1 kopeck to 45.14 UAH.

Exchange offices are buying the euro at 50.75 UAH—10 kopecks more than on Friday. The selling rate for the euro also rose by 10 kopecks—to 51.00 UAH.

At PrivatBank branches, the dollar is selling for 45.10 UAH—unchanged from October 16. The selling rate for cards also remained unchanged at 45.04 UAH. The bank buys dollars from customers at branches for 44.50 UAH and for cards at 44.65 UAH. Both figures remained unchanged.

The euro is being sold at PrivatBank branches at 50.80 UAH—unchanged from the previous business day. For cards, the selling rate also remained at 50.76 UAH. The bank buys euros at branches for 49.80 UAH and for cards at 50.14 UAH. The latter figure rose by 4 kopecks.

At Oschadbank, the dollar is sold via “Mobile Oschad” at 45.10 UAH, and for cards at 45.30 UAH. The selling rates have not changed since October 16. The bank buys the dollar via the app at 44.80 UAH and via cards at 44.75 UAH. The buying rates also remained unchanged.

The euro is sold in “Mobile Oschadbank” at 50.90 UAH—25 kopecks more than on October 16. For cards, the selling rate rose by 20 kopecks to 51.05 UAH. The bank buys euros in the app at 50.25 UAH—15 kopecks more than before. For cards, the buying rate rose by 20 kopecks to 50.15 UAH.

At PUMB, the dollar is sold for 45.30 UAH in cash and bought for 44.70 UAH. At the commercial rate, the bank buys the dollar at 44.80 UAH and sells it at 45.30 UAH. All these figures have remained unchanged since October 16.

PUBM sells the euro for 50.90 UAH and buys it for 50.20 UAH in cash transactions. The buying and selling rates have not changed compared to the previous business day.

At Monobank, the dollar is sold at 45.04 UAH and bought at 44.70 UAH. Both rates remained unchanged compared to October 16.

At Monobank, the euro is selling for 50.99 UAH—24 kopecks more than on Friday. The buying rate for the euro rose by 15 kopecks to 50.30 UAH.

Among the banks listed, Monobank and PrivatBank offer the lowest selling rate for the dollar on cards—45.04 UAH each. At PrivatBank branches and in “Mobile Oschadbank,” the U.S. dollar costs 45.10 UAH. At Oschadbank, the dollar is sold for 45.30 UAH for card transactions. PUMB has set the same selling rate for both cash exchanges and commercial transactions.

The euro is cheapest at “Mobile Oschadbank”—at 50.90 UAH. PUMB offers the same selling rate for cash exchanges. At PrivatBank, the euro costs 50.76 UAH for card transactions and 50.80 UAH at branches. At Monobank, the selling rate is 50.99 UAH, and at Oschadbank for card transactions, it is 51.05 UAH.

Among the banks listed, PUMB offers the highest buying rate for the dollar at its commercial rate—44.80 UAH. Oschadbank has set the same rate via “Mobile Oschad.” At Oschadbank, the dollar is bought at 44.75 UAH for card transactions. At PUMB for cash exchanges and at Monobank, the rate is 44.70 UAH. PrivatBank offers 44.65 UAH for cards and 44.50 UAH at branches.

The best rate for exchanging euros is at Monobank—50.30 UAH. Oschadbank offers 50.25 UAH via “Mobile Oschad,” while PUMB offers 50.20 UAH for cash exchanges. At Oschadbank, the buying rate for cards is 50.15 UAH, and at PrivatBank, it’s 50.14 UAH. PrivatBank branches buy euros at 49.80 UAH.

Monobank — 45,040 UAH.

PrivatBank (for cards) — 45,040 UAH.

PrivatBank (at branches) — 45,100 UAH.

Oschadbank (“Mobile Oschad”) — 45,100 UAH.

Oschadbank (for cards) — 45,300 UAH.

FUIB (cash exchange) — 45,300 UAH.

FUIB (commercial exchange rate) — 45,300 UAH.

Source: Minfin

Previously, fuel prices in Ukraine as of October 19, 2026, were published.

Earlier, it was reported how much gasoline cost as of October 17.

As of October 16, 2026, several of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is about 90.55 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 100.84 UAH.

As of October 15, 2026, several of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains had adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at the chains listed is about 90.34 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 99.86 UAH per liter.

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