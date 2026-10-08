The median monthly gross salary in Poland in April 2026 was 7,695 zlotys, according to GUS data reported by RMF24. This means that half of employees earned less than this amount and half earned more. The median was 20.3% lower than the average salary, which reached 9,651.59 zlotys.

Over the year, the median salary increased by 6%, and compared with March, by 2.2%. At the same time, the average salary was 0.5% lower than a month earlier but 5.5% higher than in April 2025.

Difference between women’s and men’s salaries

The median salary for men was 7,877.52 zlotys, while for women it was 7,545.48 zlotys. Among the top 10% of highest-paid employees, men earned at least 15,820 zlotys, while the threshold for women was 14,144.02 zlotys. The largest nominal difference in favor of men was recorded in the ninth decile and amounted to 1,675.98 zlotys. At the same time, in the second decile, women earned 263.71 zlotys more than men.

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Impact of company size and industry

The highest median salary was recorded in companies with at least 1,000 employees — 9,098.87 zlotys. In entities employing up to nine people, the median was 4,806 zlotys, which corresponded to the minimum wage. The average salary in the smallest companies was 6,324.06 zlotys, while in the largest it was 11,457.32 zlotys.

The highest median pay — 13,007.75 zlotys — was reported in telecommunications, programming, consulting and information services. Financial and insurance activities led in terms of average salary, at 17,202.48 zlotys.

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