US President Donald Trump bought between $5 million and $25 million worth of Meta shares in August, as well as between $1 million and $5 million worth of senior unsecured debt securities issued by SpaceX. This follows from a new financial disclosure, CNBC reports.

More than 500 transactions in a month

The disclosure recorded 517 securities purchase and sale transactions in August. Their total value, according to CNBC's calculations based on the ranges listed in the document, amounted to between $74.3 million and $273.3 million. The minimum value of purchases reached $44.2 million, while sales totaled $30.1 million.

The largest transaction was the purchase of Meta shares on August 21 worth between $5 million and $25 million. On the same day, Trump also bought shares in AT&T, ConocoPhillips, Abbott Laboratories, Netflix, and Chevron, with each transaction valued in the range of $1 million to $5 million.

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Sales on August 21 included holdings in Advanced Micro Devices and Church & Dwight worth between $1 million and $5 million each. He also sold stakes in Boeing, Home Depot, T-Mobile, Datadog, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, and Nvidia valued between $500,001 and $1 million.

Investment in SpaceX debt

On August 18, Trump's accounts purchased senior unsecured debt securities of the rocket and satellite company SpaceX with a 5.35% interest rate and a maturity date in July 2031. Two days later, he signed a national space transportation policy that provides support for more than 1,000 launches and spacecraft atmospheric reentries per year by 2030.

The document also instructs federal agencies to facilitate commercial access to federal launch sites and encourage private investment and public-private partnerships in space infrastructure. SpaceX is a major Pentagon contractor and launch provider for NASA.

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