The dollar and the euro have risen in value: The NBU set the exchange rate for October 12

The National Bank of Ukraine raised the official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro on Monday, October 12. Following a previous decline, both currencies have risen in value again.

The official exchange rate for the U.S. dollar was set at 44.88 UAH. This is 3 kopecks higher than on October 9, when the U.S. dollar was trading at 44.85 UAH.

The euro also gained in value. Its exchange rate rose by 18 kopecks—from 50.13 UAH on October 9 to 50.31 UAH on October 12.

The NBU set the exchange rates for the dollar and the euro on October 7.

The NBU fined the payment company iPay 16.5 million UAH.

monobank may introduce a fee for transfers to cards issued by other banks.

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