Taiwan’s labor funds recorded combined investment earnings of NT$2.4 trillion, or US$73.64 billion, in the first nine months of the year. The overall return was 30.73%, while assets under management reached NT$9.21 trillion at the end of September.

In September, the funds generated NT$117.8 billion in investment earnings, maintaining positive results despite heightened volatility in global financial markets, Taipei Times reports, citing Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds. According to the bureau’s latest report, cumulative investment earnings stood at NT$2.44 trillion as of the end of September.

Performance of individual funds

The largest New Labor Pension Fund, with assets of NT$6.06 trillion, posted a return of 30.43%. The Old Labor Pension Fund, with assets of NT$1.21 trillion, recorded the highest return at 44.16%.

The Labor Insurance Fund, with assets of NT$1.68 trillion, had a return of 27.14%. The Employment Insurance Fund, with assets of NT$190.2 billion, posted a return of 2.73%; the Occupational Accident Insurance Fund returned 1.51%; and the Arrears Wage Payment Fund returned 17.33%.

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Market factors

The bureau also manages the National Pension Insurance Fund on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, as well as the Farmers’ Pension Fund on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture. Their returns were 29.57% and 40.72%, respectively.

The bureau said that escalating tensions in the Middle East in September pushed up global energy prices, intensifying inflation concerns and uncertainty over the global economy. Interest-rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve strengthened the dollar and raised yields on US government bonds. At the same time, demand for semiconductors and the artificial intelligence supply chain supported Taiwan’s stock index, although gains were concentrated in a few large technology companies.

The bureau said that despite geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and tighter monetary policy, it would maintain a prudent investment strategy focused on stable long-term returns.

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