Brazil’s Central Bank approved three resolutions on October 23, 2026, to protect consumers in lending. They will allow clients to block loan advertising, require lenders to display debt data, and require prior consent for credit offers during payments via Pix. The Rio Times reports.

Blocking loan advertising

Resolution No. 602 will take effect on March 31, 2027. It will require lenders to provide clients with a clear mechanism to opt out of advertising and active credit offers — commercial messages that a bank or another party sends without a prior request from the client.

For people in financially vulnerable situations, such offers will be possible only after their prior, specific, and unambiguous consent. The proposed product must improve the client’s financial situation, including through debt restructuring, transferring a loan to another bank, or switching to a cheaper credit product. Providing new funds as part of such offers will not be permitted.

Debt dashboard and rules for Pix

From July 1, 2027, under Resolution No. 601, lenders will be required to provide clients with a consolidated dashboard containing data on their credit operations. Initially, it will include information only on loans within one financial institution. Data from the Credit Information System and Open Finance are planned to be added later, making it possible to display obligations to several lenders.

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Before issuing a new loan, institutions will also have to show a simulation of its cost, the payment amount, and the share of the client’s payment capacity already allocated to debt repayment. Warnings must be displayed in risky cases.

Resolution No. 603 will also, from July 1, 2027, restrict credit offers while a payment is being made through Pix, Brazil’s instant payment system. A lender will be able to make such an offer only with the payer’s prior specific consent, and the first offer may be sent no earlier than 24 hours after consent is given. It may be withdrawn at any time.

Household debt

The decisions were made amid a growing debt burden on the population. According to the central bank, in July household debt amounted to 49.9% of annual income, 1.1 percentage points more than a year earlier. The share of overdue household loans was 6% in August, while the average annual rate on unrestricted loans to individuals was 61.7%.

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