In the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services has submitted an interim peptide access policy to the White House for review. The document provides for the possibility that specialized pharmacies may prepare certain peptides.

Submission of the document

As STAT News reports, information about the submission of the document appeared on a government website on Thursday. It was sent to the White House Office of Management and Budget, which reviews federal rules and regulations that may have a significant economic impact.

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Peptides and the agency's comment

Peptides are a class of largely unregulated injections that have become popular among supporters of Department of Health and Human Services chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other healthy lifestyle influencers.

Department officials did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday afternoon. Before leading the agency, Kennedy publicly stated that the FDA's opposition to peptides would soon end.

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