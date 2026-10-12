In Australia, researchers at the Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing at the University of New South Wales projected that by 2050, about 24.7 million new cases of dementia will be diagnosed worldwide each year. In 2023, according to researchers’ estimates, dementia developed in approximately 11.4 million people. ABC News reported on the findings.

Higher rates among women

The study’s authors analyzed data from 38,418 participants in population-based studies from 18 countries and territories. The study showed that the number of dementia cases was highest among women and populations in low- and middle-income countries.

Lead author Dr Ashley Wella said that understanding differences between population groups that will face the greatest risk in the future is important for developing prevention, diagnosis and care strategies. The article was published in the journal JAMA Neurology.

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Researchers suggest that menopause, unequal access to education and professional opportunities, as well as cardiometabolic factors, including body mass index and physical activity, may contribute to the higher prevalence of dementia among women. Professor Henry Brodaty also named higher rates of depression, anxiety and obesity among women as possible factors. At the same time, the role of the cessation of estrogen production and hormone replacement therapy requires further study.

The need for prevention and care

Matthew Pase, a dementia researcher at Monash University, called the projected figures for low-income countries alarming, as they are less prepared for such a burden. In his view, solutions must be scalable and accessible not only to those who can turn to specialized medical centers.

Professor Brodaty noted that nearly half of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed by addressing 14 risk factors. Among his recommendations, he listed at least 30 minutes of physical activity five days a week, social activity, learning new things, and a diet rich in vegetables, legumes and olive oil.

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