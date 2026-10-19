Magnetic Storms on October 19–20, 2026, and the Solar Activity Forecast

A change in solar activity is expected between October 19 and 20, which may affect the Earth’s geomagnetic conditions. Some people complain of headaches, fatigue, and stress during such periods, but scientific data do not confirm a clear link between magnetic storms and these symptoms.

Geomagnetic activity is measured on a scale from 0 to 9. The planetary K-index is used for classification; a reading of 5 or higher indicates a strong magnetic storm.

On Monday, October 19, solar activity with a K-index of 4 (yellow level) is expected, which corresponds to moderate magnetic storms.

On Tuesday, October 20, solar activity with a K-index of 4.7 (yellow level) is expected, which corresponds to moderate magnetic storms.

It is important to note that magnetic storm forecasts may change, as solar activity researchers update their data every three hours. Therefore, we recommend monitoring updates regularly.

Source: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC)

See also:

Magnetic Storm Calendar for October 19–25, 2026: Geomagnetic Forecast and Effects on Well-Being

Gardener’s Calendar for October 2026: Key Tasks in the Garden and Preparing for Winter

Lunar Calendar for October 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

Fisherman’s Calendar for October 2026: Where, How, and What to Fish for in the Fall

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for October 2026: Highlights of the Fall Harvest

Winemaker’s Calendar for October 2026: What to Do and When, and Which Fruits to Use for Wine

Church Calendar for October 2026: A Complete List of Holidays and Fasting Days

Read us on