In Germany, the average additional contribution to the statutory health insurance system is planned to remain at 2.9% in 2027. Health Minister Carsten Linnemann announced this after the publication of financial assessments by the relevant expert commission, The Local Germany reports.

According to Linnemann, the commission concluded that there is no need to raise the current average additional contribution rate next year. He called rate stability the main goal and a positive signal after several years of increases.

The rate was last unchanged in 2022

The average benchmark for the additional contribution was last left unchanged in 2022, when it stood at 1.3%. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, this indicator has more than doubled, from 1.1% to 2.9%.

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At the same time, the minister stressed that the financial situation of the health insurance system remains strained. In 2026, revenues of statutory health insurance funds are projected at about €312.2 billion, while insurers' expenditures are expected to total €370.1 billion. In 2027, revenues are forecast to rise to €320.7 billion, while expenses are projected at €378.1 billion.

Rates may differ

Rising revenues and measures worth €15 billion to curb spending growth are expected to help maintain the average benchmark. The additional contribution is paid on top of the basic statutory health insurance rate, which amounts to 14.6% of income and is shared between the employee and employer.

At the same time, individual insurance funds may set their own additional rates, lower or higher than the average benchmark. For example, TK charges 2.69%, while AOK Nordost charges 3.5%. Insurers may also raise their rates despite the unchanged average indicator. After such an increase, insured persons have the right to terminate their membership and switch to another insurer.

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