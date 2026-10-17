Israel’s volunteer emotional first-aid service ERAN received 928,911 appeals for help over three years of war. In the first year, 316,514 calls were recorded; in the second, 320,486; and in the third, 291,911, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Of the total number of appeals, 21,829 concerned suicidal thoughts, intentions, or actions. The average share of such calls over the three years was 2.35%. ERAN CEO David Koren emphasized that suicidal distress has a combination of causes, so this trend cannot be explained solely by the war or by a single factor.

Rising loneliness and anxiety

According to the organization, among young people and teenagers, the share of appeals related to suicide increased from 2.6% in the first year of the war to 4.4% in the third. Among military personnel, the share of calls concerning violence, including sexual violence, rose from 5% to 10% in the second year, while in the third year it accounted for 8% of all appeals from this group.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The share of appeals about loneliness among the population increased from 28% in the first year of the war to 41% in the third. Koren linked this to the sense of the war’s prolonged duration, constant tension, and the need to remain vigilant. According to him, reservists and their families experience significant stress due to repeated returns to service, while some people have lost their jobs or businesses.

A pseudo-normal rhythm of life

Koren also noted that children and teenagers react particularly acutely to uncertainty. Young people seek help over problems with school, university studies, military service, interruptions in education, and uncertainty about the future. ERAN cannot determine how many people called repeatedly because appeals are anonymous.

ERAN’s national professional director, Shiri Daniels, said that many people continue to work, study, and raise children, but everyday functioning does not always mean psychological well-being. According to her, amid prolonged uncertainty, distress may gradually manifest itself through emotional exhaustion, loneliness, difficulties in relationships, and the loss of a sense of stability.

Read us on