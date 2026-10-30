Photo: A 42-year-old woman from Lviv gave birth to her tenth child

In Lviv, 42-year-old Anna gave birth to her tenth child—a girl named Evelinka. Seven of her ten deliveries took place at Lviv’s Second Medical Complex.

Anna’s family now has five boys and five girls. The children were eagerly awaiting their little sister, as they wanted the number of boys and girls in the family to be equal.

Her first delivery took place 14 years ago. All these years, she has been cared for by Dr. Oleg Dankov, whom Anna trusts completely.

She says she was worried this time about possible complications, but the delivery went more smoothly than she expected.

Raising ten children requires careful organization: each child has their own schedule and responsibilities. And her 14-year-old son even created his own schedule to help his mom during the postpartum period.

Source: Lviv’s Second Medical Association (Facebook)

In Lviv, a passenger riding in a Uklon taxi gave birth right during her ride to the maternity hospital. The expectant mother was rushing to the hospital, but her baby boy decided to make his entrance while they were still on the way. Both the mother and the newborn are doing well.

Ukrainian defender Eva Yunga Smirnova gave birth to a child in Kyiv. Her daughter was born a month after her father’s death—on August 28, soldier Daniil Serfer Smirnov was killed on the front lines.

A baby boy was born at Kyiv City Maternity Hospital No. 2 during a Russian attack on September 24. His mother, Alona, went into labor in a regular hospital room, but due to the explosions, medical staff urgently moved her to a makeshift shelter. That is where she gave birth.

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