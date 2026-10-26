NHS consultants in England are planning to hold a two-day strike, due to begin at 6:59 a.m. on November 25. During the action, senior doctors will provide only emergency medical care.

BMA announcement

The British Medical Association (BMA) announced the planned strike action, according to a The Guardian report. The publication describes consultants as senior doctors and notes that the action will take place in England.

The strike will last two days. According to the BMA, consultants will not stop providing emergency care to patients during this period.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Voting results

More than three-quarters of consultants who took part in the BMA vote supported strike action. Thus, this figure refers to voting participants among consultants.

The Guardian also reports that doctors received a 3.5% pay rise this year. The publication presents this information separately from the voting results on holding the strike.

Read us on