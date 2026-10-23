Magnetic storms on October 23–24 may affect your well-being

On October 23–24, attention will be focused on the level of geomagnetic activity, which determines the intensity of magnetic storms. Some people experience headaches, fatigue, and stress during such events.

Geomagnetic activity is measured on a scale from 0 to 9. The planetary K-index is used to indicate this; a reading of 5 or higher indicates a strong magnetic storm.

On Friday, October 23, solar activity with a K-index of 2.3 (green level) is expected, which corresponds to weak magnetic storms.

On Saturday, October 24, solar activity with a K-index of 4.3 (yellow level) is expected, which corresponds to moderate magnetic storms.

It is important to note that magnetic storm forecasts may change, as solar activity researchers update their data every three hours. Therefore, we recommend monitoring updates regularly

Source: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC)

See also:

Gardener’s Calendar for October 2026: Key Tasks in the Garden and Preparing for Winter

Lunar Calendar for October 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

Fisherman’s Calendar for October 2026: Where, How, and What to Fish for in the Fall

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for October 2026: Highlights of the Fall Harvest

Winemaker’s Calendar for October 2026: What to Do and When, and Which Fruits to Use for Wine

Church Calendar for October 2026: A Complete List of Holidays and Fasting Days

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