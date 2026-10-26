In Madrid, Spain, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said the company intends to secure U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the personalized mRNA therapy intismeran as soon as possible. He said this during the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology, STAT News reports.

Phase III trial

According to the publication, the Phase III trial was the first in which the personalized mRNA therapy intismeran successfully demonstrated improved treatment outcomes for patients with melanoma. The presentation of the results was set to take place as part of the oncology congress in the Spanish capital.

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Bancel called this result special for the company. According to him, Moderna has been working on intismeran for ten years, while many specialists were skeptical about the prospects of such developments, as attempts to create cancer vaccines had been made before.

Partnership with Merck

Moderna is developing intismeran in partnership with Merck. In his conversation with STAT News, Bancel also discussed how the therapy's success could affect the company's research work and business strategy.

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