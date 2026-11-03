The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) reported 5,376 deaths from Ebola since the outbreak began in May 2026. According to its data, 5,372 deaths were registered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with two more each in Kenya and Uganda.

As The Rio Times reports, Africa CDC has also recorded 10,444 confirmed cases. This concerns the rare Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus, first identified in Uganda in 2007.

Discrepancy in health agency data

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of October 31, reported 5,107 confirmed deaths and 10,498 confirmed cases across all countries. Thus, the Africa CDC figure is 269 deaths higher, although the number of cases it recorded is lower.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The article notes that the agencies' data have different cut-off dates. Africa CDC did not specify whether its figure of 5,376 deaths includes only laboratory-confirmed fatalities or also probable ones.

Spread of the virus

In Uganda, according to both agencies, 20 cases and two deaths were recorded, after which the country was declared free of the virus. In Kenya, nine cases were confirmed in October — the first in the country's history. In Nigeria, one case was confirmed in a woman who arrived from Uganda; she was transferred to Switzerland for treatment.

There is no approved vaccine or medicine for the Bundibugyo virus. Medical professionals are testing the Ervebo vaccine, approved against the Ebola Zaire species, but its effectiveness against Bundibugyo has not been proven.

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