In Abu Dhabi, UAE, more than 6,500 people have lost weight under a state-run personalized weight management program. Participants with obesity lost an average of 14% of their body weight during the first year, while some patients managed to lose up to 22% of their total body weight, The National reports.

Personalized treatment

The program is supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. Participants are offered injectable weight-loss medications or tablets, which began to be used in May. Treatment plans include medical interventions when needed, nutritional consultations, behavioral support, and regular monitoring by doctors.

According to the publication, one patient reduced his weight from 170 to 130 kilograms within several months and was able to avoid surgery. Another participant lost 9 kilograms and moved from the obesity category into a healthy weight range.

Durra Al Blooshi, acting executive director of the public health sector at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said that an individual approach was used for each patient. According to her, the results of the program's first year confirm the need to view obesity as a complex chronic disease.

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Program availability and new medications

Medications under the program are available at more than 54 medical facilities in Abu Dhabi. The network is planned to expand by another 15 locations. The program is intended for Thiqa cardholders aged 18 and over who are overweight or have obesity.

Weight-loss medications, including Wegovy and Mounjaro, suppress appetite and reduce food cravings. Tablet versions, Foundayo by Eli Lilly and Wegovy by Novo Nordisk, are an alternative for people who do not want to use injections. Tablets are also considered more convenient because they do not need to be stored in cold conditions.

Research is also continuing into Eli Lilly's experimental drug retatrutide. It is administered weekly and affects three hormones associated with appetite regulation, blood sugar levels, and the body's use of energy. In a large clinical trial, participants receiving the highest dose lost between 24% and 28% of their body weight over 80 weeks. The drug has not yet been approved for general use.

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