In the United States, 52% of respondents said they have “a great deal” of trust in science. Worldwide, this figure stands at 26%. The data were presented in a new edition of the international Wellcome Global Monitor study, conducted among people in 140 countries, STAT News reports.

Willingness to get vaccinated

Americans also proved more willing to receive vaccinations recommended by healthcare professionals than respondents in other countries, the publication notes. Forty-five percent of survey participants in the United States are ready to get vaccinated “immediately” after a recommendation from a nurse or doctor.

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For comparison, 28% of respondents in Germany expressed such willingness. The article’s author notes that these data may seem surprising amid heated debates in the United States about the benefits and harms of vaccines.

Trust in hospitals

At the same time, 40% of Americans reported a great deal of trust in hospitals and medical clinics. The same figure was recorded in Portugal and Uruguay.

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