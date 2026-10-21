Guinea-Bissau police seize hepatitis B vaccines — Ars Technica

Police in Guinea-Bissau searched the premises of the Bandim Health Project in the capital, Bissau, and seized a batch of hepatitis B vaccines intended for vaccinating children. The operation was carried out as part of an investigation into circumstances related to this batch of medicines, Ars Technica reports.

Investigation into the vaccine batch

The country’s judicial police stated that the seizure of the vaccines was an investigative action. The agency stressed that the seizure itself does not allow conclusions to be drawn about violations concerning the quality, safety, or effectiveness of the medicines.

The Bandim Health Project is led by Danish researchers Peter Aaby and Christine Stabell Benn. They planned to conduct a study in Guinea-Bissau on vaccinating newborns against hepatitis B. According to the publication, international public health experts described the study design as unethical because it could potentially expose thousands of infants to the risk of hepatitis B infection.

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No authorization for the study

In January, the implementation of the plans was halted after widespread criticism. Earlier this month, Rolling Stone reported that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may have set aside another $1.6 million at the end of September to continue the project. Previously, the CDC announced that it had awarded the researchers a $1.6 million grant to conduct the trial.

Guinea-Bissau’s Health Minister Kinyin Nanto stated that the government has still not authorized the study. He stressed that scientific initiatives involving people, especially children, must comply with national legislation, international ethical principles, and assessment and approval requirements.

Danish authorities are also investigating the activities of Aaby and Stabell Benn in connection with possible violations of scientific integrity.

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