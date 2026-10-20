Massachusetts regulators on October 13 began the process of revoking all licenses held by the RegalCare nursing home network, which has 12 facilities in the state. The company is based in New Jersey, STAT News reports.

Enhanced oversight

Despite the start of the process, RegalCare will not immediately lose control of its facilities. Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said that while the matter is under review, the network's facilities will remain under enhanced oversight by the agency.

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Investigation context

The regulators' move came after an investigation by The Boston Globe's Spotlight team. It described changes that occurred after the facilities were acquired by RegalCare CEO Eli Mirlis.

According to The Boston Globe's investigation, after the pandemic RegalCare actively purchased nursing homes in Massachusetts, cut costs, and the quality of care at many facilities deteriorated. Journalists also reported significant cuts in spending on nursing and other services, while funds were directed to affiliated businesses owned by Mirlis.

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