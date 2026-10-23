In the UAE, 26-year-old Afna Shanavas was diagnosed with inflammatory polyarthropathy and ankylosing spondylitis after 10 years of pain that doctors had previously linked to stress. Her first complaints of pain appeared when she was 16: during school exams, it became increasingly difficult for her to write, and she also constantly felt tired.

As The National reports, Shanavas consulted orthopedists and neurologists, but was mostly prescribed painkillers and rest. One doctor suggested that the pain might be linked to excessive pressure due to her achievements in academics and sports. She was also referred to a psychologist because medical professionals considered the pain psychosomatic.

Examination by a rheumatologist

At the age of 17, when Shanavas was in her final year of school, her neck lost mobility. She was hospitalized for emergency treatment over concerns about a stroke, but doctors later ruled it out. The cause of the symptoms could not be determined even after consultations in the UAE and India.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A small cut on her finger that would not heal led to rheumatological examinations in Sharjah. The antinuclear antibody test was positive, although several other indicators were negative. During pregnancy, Shanavas postponed further examinations, and after pregnancy her symptoms worsened. She then underwent additional tests and was diagnosed.

The disease can manifest at a young age

Inflammatory polyarthropathy, or polyarthritis, is an autoimmune condition in which inflammation affects five or more joints. Ankylosing spondylitis usually affects the spine and pelvis, limiting mobility. Shanavas, who heads inclusion and well-being at The Oxford School in Dubai, said she did not expect such a diagnosis because she considered arthritis a disease of older people.

Dubai rheumatologist Humeira Badsha stressed that arthritis can occur at any age depending on its type. Early symptoms may include pain, stiffness, joint swelling and difficulty moving. Shanavas receives biological injections once every two weeks and other medications to control symptoms.

Read us on