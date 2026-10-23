Pope Leo XIV will not travel to Assisi after lung surgery — RMF24

Pope Leo XIV will not travel to Assisi, Italy, on October 27 on doctors' recommendation. The Vatican explained that the pontiff should avoid a helicopter flight. RMF24 reports, citing Reuters.

Recovery after surgery

The pontiff's latest chest examination showed improvement consistent with expectations after surgery for lung cancer, the medical bulletin said. Leo XIV recently underwent surgery to remove a lung adenocarcinoma. Doctors said that no further treatment would be needed after the surgical procedure.

On Saturday, the pontiff returned to the Vatican and gradually resumed daily activities. On Wednesday, he met with thousands of faithful during the general audience in St. Peter's Square. The Pope thanked those present for their support, prayers and God's generosity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meeting in Assisi

An international prayer meeting for peace, dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the historic Spirit of Assisi, is scheduled in Assisi for October 27. It was on October 27, 1986, that Saint John Paul II invited representatives of different religions to the city for a joint prayer for peace.

Preparations are meanwhile continuing for Leo XIV's trip to South America, scheduled for November 6–17.

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