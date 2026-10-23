A second person has died of Ebola in Kenya — a 65-year-old woman who was a close relative of the man who became the first person to die from the disease in the country this month. The woman was in quarantine when she developed symptoms, Cyprus Mail reports.

Nine confirmed cases

The first case of Ebola in Kenya was detected in a man who arrived in Nairobi from the Democratic Republic of Congo. He died at a Nairobi hospital on October 5. After that, the country's authorities identified 135 contacts, all of whom were placed in quarantine.

Kenya's Ministry of Health reported nine confirmed cases of the infection. The remaining seven patients are receiving care at two isolation facilities. The ministry said there was no evidence of the disease spreading in the country's communities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Outbreak spreads to four countries

The outbreak began in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and cases have already been recorded in four countries in eastern, central and western Africa. According to the publication, this is the widest geographical spread of any Ebola outbreak on the continent.

Nigeria also reported an Ebola case on Tuesday. Officials were trying to determine where and how the patient, who had not travelled to the DRC, became infected. In Congo, Ebola has infected nearly 10,000 people and claimed more than 4,600 lives. The rare type of virus that caused the current outbreak has no approved treatment or vaccine.

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