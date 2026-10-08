Researchers at Stanford Medicine have developed an experimental two-component molecule, TCIP3, to fight B-cell lymphoma. In mice implanted with human lymphoma cells, administering the compound twice a day led to the complete disappearance of tumors within 11 days, ScienceDaily reports.

The results were published in the journal Cell. TCIP3 is not yet ready for use in humans: the compound requires further chemical refinement and testing in other animal species before a possible transition to clinical trials.

How the molecule works

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In many cases, its development is linked to the BCL6 protein. In healthy immune cells, it temporarily suppresses genes that stop cell division or trigger their programmed death. In lymphoma cells, BCL6 can remain active and block these mechanisms.

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One part of TCIP3 binds to BCL6, while the other binds to the P300 or CBP proteins. These proteins add acetylation marks to BCL6, after which it loses its ability to suppress cell-death genes. At the same time, P300 and CBP modify histones — proteins that package DNA — making genes that need to be activated more accessible.

Effects in the laboratory and in animals

Unlike drugs that only block or destroy BCL6, TCIP3 not only removes suppression but also activates genes of programmed cell death. Structural analysis showed that TCIP3 acts as a “molecular glue”: after being brought together, the proteins form additional chemical contacts that stabilize the complex.

Under laboratory conditions, TCIP3 destroyed lymphoma cells at very low concentrations. In mice, researchers recorded no obvious signs of toxicity or increased inflammatory signals in the blood. At the same time, the compound eliminated germinal centers — clusters of immune cells that are highly dependent on BCL6. Scientists suggest that similar molecules may also be studied in the future for treating certain autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and myasthenia.

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