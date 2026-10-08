In Edinburgh, United Kingdom, doctors performed the country’s first transplant of previously frozen testicular tissue into a 19-year-old patient. Doctors hope it will be able to restore sperm production after chemotherapy, The Guardian reports.

The patient’s tissue was removed and frozen three years ago, before treatment for a severe blood disorder. After chemotherapy, tests showed no sperm in his semen. The operation was performed in August by NHS Lothian specialists.

When results are expected

Doctors expect that within several months they will be able to determine whether the transplanted tissue has begun producing viable sperm. It contains spermatogonial stem cells, which are responsible for sperm formation from puberty.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The patient, who wished to remain anonymous, said the procedure had given him hope that he could have his own children in the future. At the same time, he noted that it is currently unknown whether the intervention will be successful.

Prospects for children after chemotherapy

Sperm freezing is an established method of preserving fertility for older teenagers and adult men, but this option is unavailable to boys before puberty. Chemotherapy can permanently damage the cells needed to produce sperm.

This transplant was the second procedure of its kind reported worldwide. It was preceded by a decade-long study by the University of Edinburgh, while Children with Cancer UK provided financial support. According to the university, testicular tissue has been stored for possible future use for more than 1,200 patients in the United Kingdom and 3,100 people worldwide.

Read us on