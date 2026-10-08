In Lviv, two children simultaneously received kidney transplants from a single donor

In Lviv, doctors performed simultaneous kidney transplants on two girls—2-year-old Sofia and 4-year-old Bozhena. Both received organs from a single deceased donor, a 49-year-old man from Kyiv.

The surgeries were performed simultaneously on two operating tables and lasted about five hours. Medical staff transported the donor organs from Kyiv while the initial stages of the procedures were already underway in Lviv.

Bozena, from the Zhytomyr region, was born with a congenital defect of the urinary system and had been on dialysis since the first days of her life. Her family had been waiting for a transplant for four years.

Sofia, from the Lviv region, developed kidney failure after a severe infection complicated by pneumonia. Treatment failed to restore kidney function, so the girl also required dialysis.

Both children are doing well after their surgeries. Their families expressed their gratitude to the doctors and the donor’s loved ones, who consented to posthumous organ donation.

Source: Center for Pediatric Medicine

As a reminder, in Lviv, doctors saved 77-year-old Stepan Rebets, who was diagnosed with an extremely rare liver tumor measuring 25×17 centimeters. Due to the tumor’s hormonal activity, the man’s body was losing sugar, and the patient himself fell into a hypoglycemic coma due to critically low glucose levels.

Prior to this, specialists at the St. Nicholas Children’s Hospital of Lviv’s First Medical Association successfully performed a complex kidney-preserving surgery on an 8-year-old boy from the Ternopil region using the Senhance robotic system with built-in artificial intelligence.

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