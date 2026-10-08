Thoracic surgeons at the Center for Pediatric Medicine helped a one-and-a-half-year-old girl from the Lviv region who had been suffering from a dry cough, shortness of breath, and wheezing for about six months.

Her parents had repeatedly consulted pediatricians, pulmonologists, and allergists. The child was treated with antibiotics and steroids, but her symptoms only temporarily subsided before returning.

After consulting specialists in Lviv, an X-ray revealed characteristic signs of a foreign body in the airways: one lung was collapsed, the other was compensatorily distended, and the mediastinal organs were displaced.

During a bronchoscopy, doctors discovered a piece of plastic—likely from a toy—in the right main bronchus and successfully removed it. After the procedure, the wheezing disappeared, and a follow-up X-ray confirmed that the lung had returned to normal function.

The girl has already returned home. Doctors emphasize that in cases of prolonged coughing, wheezing, or lack of response to treatment, it is important to rule out the presence of a foreign object in the airways.

Source: Center for Pediatric Medicine

As a reminder, doctors in Lviv saved 77-year-old Stepan Rebets, who was diagnosed with an extremely rare liver tumor measuring 25×17 centimeters. Due to the tumor’s hormonal activity, the man’s body was losing sugar, and the patient himself fell into a hypoglycemic coma due to critically low glucose levels.

Prior to this, specialists at the St. Nicholas Children’s Hospital of Lviv’s First Medical Association successfully performed a complex kidney-preserving surgery on an 8-year-old boy from the Ternopil region using the Senhance robotic system with built-in artificial intelligence.

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