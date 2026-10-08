Epigenetic changes accumulate faster in large dogs — Nature

A study of 894 dogs from around 120 breeds found that aging-related epigenetic changes accumulate faster in large dogs than in small ones. In males, such changes also accumulated faster than in females, even if the males were neutered at an early age, Nature reports.

Molecular markers of aging

Scientists examined the locations of methyl groups — chemical markers on DNA that can affect gene activity. These markers are part of a cell’s epigenome, and their loss or appearance is sometimes used as a biological indicator of aging.

The team combined DNA methylation data with genetic sequencing and other information. Based on the relationship between methylation patterns and chronological age, the researchers created a molecular clock that could determine a dog’s age from its epigenome with an accuracy of up to one year.

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Link to mortality risk

Dogs whose epigenetic age exceeded their chronological age had a higher risk of death over the following two years. The work was published in the journal Science.

The researchers are participants in the Dog Aging Project, which currently involves around 55,000 participants. Pet owners periodically complete questionnaires about their dogs’ health and environment and send blood samples.

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