Since the beginning of 2026, 268 people have died from Lassa fever in Nigeria. The case fatality rate among confirmed cases was 23.6%, compared with 18.6% during the same period in 2025, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

As of the 40th epidemiological week, which lasted from September 28 to October 4, 1,138 confirmed cases of the disease were recorded in the country. During the same period last year, there were 924 cases and 172 deaths, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

New cases and regions of spread

During week 40, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 13 to three. They were recorded in Bauchi and Benue states. One death was recorded among these three patients, corresponding to a weekly case fatality rate of 33.3%.

At least one case of Lassa fever in 2026 was detected in 24 states and 119 local government areas. Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo and Benue states accounted for 88% of all confirmed cases: 36%, 23%, 12%, 11% and 6%, respectively.

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Protection of healthcare workers and response

The disease was most often diagnosed in people aged 21 to 30, although patients' ages ranged from one to 93 years. No new infections among healthcare workers were recorded during week 40, but the total number of infected healthcare workers since the beginning of the year reached 54.

The Centre links the high fatality rate to patients seeking medical care late, the high cost of treatment and low levels of healthcare-seeking in affected communities. The agency developed a 30-day plan to protect healthcare workers with the support of the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and also reported staff training, supplies of personal protective equipment and the deployment of rapid response teams.

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted to humans mainly through food or household items contaminated with the urine or feces of infected rodents. Person-to-person transmission is also possible, including in healthcare facilities where infection control is inadequate.

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