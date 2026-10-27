Spain has presented a more flexible version of a proposed decree that will regulate the operation of data centers. In particular, the capacity threshold at which new rules will apply to facilities has been raised from over 1 MW to over 10 MW.

Changes for investors

As Channel NewsAsia reports, developers were also given more time to confirm commitments on the use of renewable energy. The initial version stipulated that each new megawatt of electricity consumed must be matched by a megawatt of new renewable energy capacity commissioned within 18 months before the data center begins operations.

In the revised proposal, this period was extended to 36 months before the facility is launched. No time limit will be set for solar energy.

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Transition to clean electricity

The draft retains the requirement that renewable energy must cover at least 80% of data centers' electricity supply every hour. At the same time, the new version of the document provides an alternative: under certain conditions, facilities will be able to receive a transition period of up to five years to reach this level.

Spain has become one of Europe's hubs for artificial intelligence infrastructure projects valued at tens of billions of euros. The country attracts investors with substantial renewable energy resources and large areas of undeveloped land.

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