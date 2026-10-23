SpaceX is in talks with companies that own mobile communications infrastructure about access to at least 80,000 sites in the United States. According to Channel NewsAsia, which published a Reuters report citing Bloomberg, potential deals could bring the company closer to becoming a fourth nationwide wireless operator. Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter.

Talks with infrastructure owners

SpaceX, which is acquiring low-frequency spectrum with nationwide coverage, is also discussing cooperation with mobile infrastructure provider Crown Castle, the report said. Crown Castle Chief Executive Christian Ghilabrannt said on Wednesday that the company was in talks “with all parties” when asked about the possible leasing of sites to SpaceX and Amazon. He did not name specific customers.

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Scale of the potential network

The figure of 80,000 sites is equivalent to about half of the 158,500 purpose-built cell towers operating in the United States last year, according to the Wireless Infrastructure Association. Crown Castle has about 40,000 cell towers in the US, American Tower has about 42,000 sites, and privately held Vertical Bridge has about 18,000.

TD Cowen analysts estimated the cost of a nationwide terrestrial network at more than $80 billion. In their assessment, building it would require many years and additional billions of dollars in spending. Crown Castle, American Tower, Vertical Bridge and SpaceX did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. Shares of AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile fell by 4.2% to 5% in after-hours trading.

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