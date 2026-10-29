Airbus reduced adjusted EBIT by 9% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, to €1.77 billion compared with €1.9 billion in the same period of 2025. At the same time, the aircraft manufacturer confirmed its plan to deliver around 870 commercial aircraft by the end of the year, AeroTime reports.

Fewer deliveries in the third quarter

Airbus revenue fell by 2% year-on-year in July-September. The company attributed this primarily to a lower volume of commercial aircraft deliveries, which was partly offset by higher services revenue.

According to Airbus, adjusted EBIT was also affected by a less favorable sales mix in the Commercial Aircraft and Airbus Helicopters divisions, as well as the integration of production packages from the former Spirit AeroSystems. The negative effect was partly offset by better results at the Airbus Defence and Space division.

In the commercial segment, adjusted EBIT in the third quarter fell by 12% compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

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Problems with the A330neo and A321neo

In June and July 2026, Airbus did not deliver any A330neo aircraft after a quality issue affected production. In August, the company delivered only one such aircraft, to Starlux Airlines. In September, Airbus also identified a quality issue affecting the A321neo, which, according to the company, was contained.

Over nine months, Airbus delivered 547 commercial aircraft: 67 in July, 57 in August and 72 in September. To meet its annual target, the company needs to deliver another 323 aircraft during the final three months of the year, averaging about 108 per month. In October-December 2025, Airbus delivered 286 aircraft, including 136 in December.

At the same time, Airbus's adjusted EBIT for the nine months rose by 8% to €4.49 billion, while revenue increased by 7% to €50.6 billion.

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