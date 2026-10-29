Shares of cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings rose 13% after it published quarterly results that exceeded analysts’ expectations and raised its forecast for 2026. This was reported by CNBC.

Third-quarter results

The company’s third-quarter revenue totaled $2.95 billion, compared with Wall Street expectations of $2.88 billion, according to LSEG. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ net income reached $491 million, or $1.07 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $937 million and exceeded the company’s previous forecast of $874 million. Adjusted earnings per share reached $1.12, above the previous guidance of 90 cents and analysts’ expectations of 94 cents, according to LSEG.

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Updated forecast and personnel changes

Following stronger-than-expected quarterly results, the company raised its forecast for 2026. Norwegian now expects adjusted EBITDA of $2.55 billion and adjusted earnings of about $1.70 per share.

The company said that since its previous report, booking volumes had “moderately improved,” but still remained below the optimal level. Norwegian plans to focus on new marketing strategies, including launching a new marketing platform in January. The company also expects to support demand through a new water park on its private island, Great Stirrup Cay.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Kempa will leave his position after more than 25 years with the company. Chief Strategy Officer Meghan Montana will succeed him starting January 1.

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