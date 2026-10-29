In the United States, sales in the fashion category on eBay and Depop have reached $9 billion over the past 12 months. This is approximately 25% more than a year earlier, taking into account Depop sales before eBay acquired the service, Fortune reports.

eBay executives reported these results during the third-quarter earnings call. Depop's US sales volume more than doubled year on year in the third quarter. eBay acquired the secondhand clothing marketplace Depop in July for $1.4 billion.

Demand among young shoppers

According to the 2026 eBay Recommerce Report, nearly 90% of Depop's 7 million active buyers last year were under 34. eBay CEO Jamie Iannone linked Generation Z's interest in secondhand goods to young people's focus on sustainable consumption.

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The eBay report states that 46% of consumers aged 18 to 29 buy secondhand goods at least once every two weeks. Among all respondents, this figure was 28%. The study surveyed 10,523 people in ten countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Japan.

Price and repeat purchases

Another 76% of Generation Z respondents said that secondhand goods help them manage their budget, while 70% of all consumers gave the same answer. Next year, 60% of Americans aged 18–29 plan to increase purchases of secondhand goods, compared with 41% of all US consumers.

In the third quarter, the number of Depop active buyers over the previous 12 months totaled 11 million, compared with 9 million a year earlier. According to eBay's financial report, the company's gross merchandise volume in the third quarter was $23.2 billion and rose by 15% year on year. eBay CFO Peggy Alford said that Depop contributed nearly three percentage points to this growth.

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