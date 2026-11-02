In San Francisco, United States, Apple reported that its revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter reached $114.48 billion, exceeding analysts’ forecast of $113.39 billion. The company’s profit was $2.10 per share, compared with the expected $1.99 per share, even excluding 5 cents per share from customs duty reimbursements. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the results were supported by early demand for iPhone 18 Pro models and price increases for some devices.

After the results were released, Apple shares fluctuated in after-hours trading and fell by about 1%. Quarterly iPhone revenue totaled $57.58 billion, while analysts had forecast $56.54 billion. This figure included sales of the iPhone 18 Pro, but not the iPhone Duo.

Prices and memory costs

The company raised prices by $100 for iPhone 17 models, as well as prices for some MacBooks. This was intended to partly offset rising costs for memory chips. Apple’s new chief executive officer, John Ternus, told Reuters that memory costs had increased compared with the June quarter, but the effect was partly mitigated by component inventories and lower costs for certain non-memory components.

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Apple’s gross margin was 47.9%, above analysts’ expected 47.5%. Ternus also said that the new Siri with artificial intelligence features processes 2.5 billion requests every day.

Mac sales and iPhone Duo shortage

Mac computer sales reached $10.79 billion, exceeding the forecast of $9.61 billion. Services revenue amounted to $31.57 billion and nearly matched the estimate of $31.58 billion. Meanwhile, iPad sales totaled $6.23 billion, while wearables brought in $8.30 billion, below forecasts of $6.70 billion and $9.06 billion, respectively.

Apple is also facing limited supply of the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone. According to Ternus, the company is replacing devices for a small share of buyers who reported display problems, but it still cannot predict when demand and supply will balance out.

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