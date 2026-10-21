Autogas prices in Ukraine have approached 55 UAH per liter: fuel prices as of October 21

As of October 21, 2026, several of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline is about 90.60 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 103.38 UAH per liter, while the price of autogas has approached 55 UAH per liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, at the UPG chain, A-95 and A-95+ gasoline rose by 1 UAH per liter, A-100 gasoline by 1 UAH per liter, and autogas by 40 kopecks per liter. At the same time, the price of diesel fuel and DP+ remained unchanged.

At Okko, the price of diesel fuel and DP+ rose by 1 UAH/liter, and autogas by 1 UAH/liter. At WOG, diesel fuel and DP+ also rose by 1 UAH/liter, and autogas by 1 UAH/liter. At Socar, the price of diesel fuel and DP+ increased by 1 hryvnia per liter, while prices for gasoline and autogas remained unchanged.

At KLO stations, diesel fuel and DP+ rose by 1.50 UAH/liter, and autogas by 1 UAH/liter. Meanwhile, prices for all brands of gasoline remained unchanged. At Ukrnafta, autogas prices rose by 1 UAH/liter, while the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel remained at their previous levels.

At BRSM-Nafta, A-95 gasoline rose by 13 kopecks per liter to 87.67 UAH per liter, and autogas rose by 72 kopecks per liter to 49.45 UAH per liter. The price of diesel fuel remained unchanged at 99.99 UAH/liter.

Currently, the Socar chain offers the most expensive A-95 gasoline at 94.90 UAH per liter. The highest price for regular diesel fuel is also recorded at Socar—106 UAH per liter—and for premium diesel—109 UAH per liter. The most expensive autogas is sold at Socar—54.40 UAH/liter—while the lowest price for this type of fuel is at “BRSM-Nafta”—49.45 UAH/liter.

As a reminder, berry prices are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and ground tomatoes have become more expensive.

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