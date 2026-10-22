Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has acquired Vancouver-based Canadian company International Submarine Engineering (ISE), which specializes in advanced autonomous and remotely operated underwater systems for the maritime sector. Breaking Defense reports on the deal.

Expansion of maritime capabilities

Elbit Systems President and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said ISE’s technologies are expected to strengthen the company’s position as a global supplier of comprehensive integrated maritime solutions. According to him, the acquisition will complement Elbit’s existing capabilities in maritime electronic warfare, autonomous systems, precision maritime munitions and systems for maritime operations.

Elbit Naval Systems Senior Vice President and General Manager Saar Koursh called the maritime sector an important area of growth for the company. He noted that ISE’s underwater autonomous technologies will complement the Seagull unmanned surface vessel being developed by Elbit.

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ISE underwater systems

International Submarine Engineering was founded in 1974. The company operates in underwater robotics as well as autonomous and remotely operated systems. According to Elbit, ISE has supplied more than 250 underwater vehicles to customers in over 20 countries.

Elbit said the acquisition will expand its capabilities in underwater intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, mine countermeasures and anti-submarine warfare. Koursh also said the deal will make it possible to offer naval forces a comprehensive autonomous ecosystem combining unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned surface vessels and autonomous underwater vehicles within a single mission system.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. Elbit said the acquisition price is not material to the company. In its second-quarter financial report released in August, Elbit reported revenue of $2.3 billion and a record order backlog of $32 billion.

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