China received 81.8% of new shipbuilding orders worldwide during the first nine months of 2026. Ship production in the country reached 58.05 million deadweight tonnes over this period, up 50.7% from a year earlier.

Growth in orders

As ECNS reports, citing data from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the volume of new orders increased by 163.2% year on year to 175.29 million deadweight tonnes.

As of the end of September, Chinese shipbuilders' backlog stood at 399.13 million deadweight tonnes. This is 64.8% higher than in the same period of the previous year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Share of the global market

According to the ministry, China accounted for 63.6% of global shipbuilding output and 72.4% of the global order backlog. A deadweight tonne is a measure of a vessel's carrying capacity, expressed in metric tonnes.

Chinese companies also secured 74.1% of new global orders for vessels with environmentally friendly propulsion systems. Compared with the first half of the year, China's share in this segment increased by 5.7 percentage points.

Read us on