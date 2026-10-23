In the United States, the Ford Foundation, with an $18 billion endowment, has unveiled a new operating strategy focused on the conditions needed for democratic societies to thrive. The organization plans to award about $700 million in grants in 2027, Fortune reports.

Foundation President Heather Gerken, who took over the organization less than a year ago after leaving Yale Law School, described the new approach as an evolution of previous work. The foundation explains the strategy review by citing the rise of authoritarianism, growing inequality, and declining public trust.

Seven funding areas

The foundation’s grant programs will be organized around seven areas: democratic governance and the rule of law, an inclusive economy, information as a public good, safety and justice, gender equality, global cooperation, and racial justice. The foundation plans to implement detailed strategies for these areas in stages throughout 2027.

The organization will also establish a separate racial justice fund, expand its gender equality work to cover the full range of reproductive health services, and seek to influence the design, implementation, and oversight of digital tools.

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Larger and longer-term grants

The foundation intends to provide larger grants, fund projects for multiple years more often, and expand general operating support for recipients. The foundation says flexible long-term funding helps recipient organizations respond better to unforeseen circumstances.

At the same time, some current grant programs will eventually be phased out, and some existing recipients may lose funding. Ford Foundation Executive Vice President for Programs Nicholas Turner told the Associated Press that it is still too early to identify the specific programs that will be affected by the changes.

The Ford Foundation operates independently of Ford Motor Company. Its headquarters are in New York, the organization has 10 overseas offices, and it funds more than 2,300 grant recipients.

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