US President Donald Trump has lifted some of the tariffs imposed on Canada amid an economic dispute between the two countries. The White House said on Friday that the changes would take effect on October 30, Deutsche Welle reports.

Which goods are affected by the changes

The tariff relief will apply to plywood sheets, some paper products, certain types of machinery and refrigeration equipment.

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Context of the trade dispute

The US economic dispute with Canada intensified in the summer. At that time, Trump imposed a 50% tariff on certain Canadian goods, and the dispute between the countries reached its peak.

The decision was made ahead of the US midterm elections, as Trump’s Republican Party seeks to retain control of Congress. The Republican candidate in an important Senate race said that she had lobbied for the removal of tariffs on Canadian products.

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