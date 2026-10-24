In Israel, AI startup Vizby was sold to Swap Commerce for an undisclosed sum in the millions of shekels. The company was founded by Eilon Zefania, Yoni Cohen, Aviv Yovel, and Michal Eliasaf — all of them are 28 years old. As the Jerusalem Post reports, the deal was concluded less than a year after Vizby was founded, and the startup had not raised external funding from venture funds or other investors.

Platform for Shopify sellers

Vizby develops an artificial intelligence-based platform for Shopify sellers. It is intended to help them improve their marketing and management strategies without the need to hire a full team.

According to the company, before the acquisition, the startup had operated for only a few months and had not received significant investment from venture funds or other investors. The founders focused on creating a product with commercial potential that would address businesses’ marketing challenges in the competitive e-commerce sector.

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The role of artificial intelligence

Aviv Yovel told the publication that artificial intelligence is changing both the process of building companies and the way consumers interact with businesses. According to him, the Vizby team sought to prepare sellers for a future in which AI agents will play a significant role in the purchasing process.

Vizby also stated that young entrepreneurs are increasingly using artificial intelligence tools to create products faster with fewer resources.

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