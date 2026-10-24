Amazon has announced plans to create 30,000 new entry-level jobs in the United Kingdom by 2030 as part of the Amazon Youth Promise program. The initiative is primarily aimed at young workers and also provides vocational training for people who are not in education, employment or training.

As Fortune reports, starting salaries for these positions will begin at £31,000 per year, which is approximately $41,500. The company announced the launch of the program on October 20.

Employment and training

Amazon's UK head, John Boumphrey, said that during visits to the company's facilities, he met young people who six months earlier did not know where to begin their job search. According to him, some of them had no CVs or experience but were ready to learn.

There are around one million people in the United Kingdom who are not in education, employment or vocational training. The largest number of them are concentrated in the country's major cities, while entry-level vacancies are in demand.

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Job cuts at the company

The hiring announcement came amid cuts to corporate positions at Amazon. Over the past year, the company has cut approximately 30,000 jobs as part of a business restructuring and an increased focus on artificial intelligence.

In early October, Amazon also cut around 1,000 employees in India, the United Kingdom and its retail business. At the same time, the company plans to hire 300,000 seasonal workers for the holiday period.

Amazon has joined other employers, including Microsoft, Cisco and IBM, which have pledged to create more employment opportunities for young Britons as part of the government's Youth Guarantee initiative.

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