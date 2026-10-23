US to grant tariff exemptions for some Canadian imports — CNBC

The United States will grant tariff exemptions for several categories of goods imported from Canada. Senator Susan Collins said this on Friday, CNBC reports.

Import exemptions

The decision concerns Canadian imports into the United States. The available report does not name the categories of goods that will be covered by the exemptions or specify other conditions for their application.

Mention of Maine products

A caption in the video attached to the article states that Collins spoke about exempting some agricultural products from the state of Maine from Canada-related tariffs. The text of the article does not provide a list of these products or details of such exemptions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In CNBC's headline, the report about the exemptions is linked to a trade war looming over the Senate race in Maine. The available version of the article does not contain details about this race or its connection to the decision.

CNBC published this breaking news on October 23, 2026.

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