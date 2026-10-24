Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the commissioning of 20 new industrial parks as part of the Plan México economic and industrial strategy. With the launch of these facilities, the total number of industrial parks completed since the program began in January 2025 has reached 40, Mexico News Daily reports.

The six-year plan envisages the creation of 100 industrial parks, meaning that 40% of the planned facilities have now been completed. Investment in the latest 20 parks is estimated by the publication at between US$670 million and US$763 million.

Locations of the new facilities

The new industrial parks are located in eight federal entities and 17 municipalities: in the states of Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, México, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and Querétaro, as well as in Mexico City. The projects are distributed across four strategic corridors. Most are concentrated near the country’s northern border and in the region linked to Felipe Ángeles International Airport.

Ten of the 20 new parks are located in the states of Coahuila and Nuevo León. Their combined area is 4.6 million square meters, and their capacity is expected to be sufficient for approximately 175 companies.

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Jobs and investment

Sheinbaum said the new facilities could potentially create 32,127 jobs. All 20 parks already have resident companies and operate in the electronics, medical-device manufacturing, logistics and e-commerce sectors.

David O’Donnell, chairman of the board of directors of the Mexican Association of Private Industrial Parks, said such infrastructure helps attract capital, strengthen supply chains and connect workers, suppliers, universities, communities and markets. According to him, the association and its members plan to invest US$4.6 billion this year in the development of industrial infrastructure.

Overall, the 40 parks created by 26 industrial real estate companies in 14 states represent more than US$1.4 billion in investment and over 8.2 million square meters of industrial infrastructure.

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